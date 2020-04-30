JEHLUM (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday that it was the vision and policy of Prime Minister Imran Khan to give a chance to those who wanted to shun path of violence to return to the mainstream.

Talking to media in Pind Dadan Khan on Saturday, he said that over 7.5 million saplings have been planted in the district while the private sector was also planting saplings along with the government.

The minister said that Pakistan was lucky to have leader of the stature of Prime Minister Imran Khan whose voice was heard all over the world, adding that the international community was looking towards Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sagacity for resolution of regional problems.

Chaudhry said during past couple of weeks over a dozen world leaders telephoned Imran Khan for consultations on future of Afghanistan. Similarly counterparts from over 20 countries met Shah Mehmood Qureshi during his visit to UN recently. The minister said Pakistan’s positive role in Afghanistan was evident before the entire world and was being acknowledged.

He said Pakistan bore the brunt of Afghan’s war as martyrs of war against terrorism were buried in almost every graveyard in the country. He said only the other day a youth from Rawalpindi sacrificed his life in line of duty in an anti terrorism operation.

Fawad said after the recent change in Afghanistan, Indian terror network there has been broken. He said since 2005 Prime Minister Imran Khan was calling for political solution of Afghanistan problem but the world did not paid heed, adding, when Imran Khan assumed office in 2018 he asked the then president of United States Donald Trump to start dialogue for resolution of Afghan problem.

He said due to loot and plunder of former rulers belonging to Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan’s economy was not strong enough to bear the brunt of more Afghan refugees.

He said now time had come to shift focus towards security and stabilize the economy. He said now the issue of the neighbouring was settled, adding, Prime Minister Imran Khan had given a new agenda of reconciliation to bring those elements in national mainstream who, in the past, were detracked by inimical forces.

The information minister went on to say that more than 3000 disgruntled Baloch youth had surrendered arms and rejoined the national mainstream, adding that his step was vital to save the new generation from terrorism and violence and pave the way for stronger Pakistan.

He said top leadership of other political parties including PPP and PML-N was in the hands of political novices like Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maryam Safdar who had no experience and could not understand complexities of global politics.