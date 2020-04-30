India used EI's "zero-day" to spy on Pakistan and China

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A US company’s tech was abused by the Indian government amid warnings that Americans are contributing to a spyware industry already under fire for being out of control, Forbes reported.

Texas-based Exodus Intelligence believed India used its “zero-day”, security vulnerabilities that hackers can use to attack systems, to spy on Pakistan and China.

37-year-old Exodus CEO and cofounder Logan Brown said that after an investigation, he believes India handpicked one of the Windows vulnerabilities from the feed—allowing deep access to Microsoft’s operating system—and Indian government personnel or a contractor adapted it for malicious means.

India was subsequently cut off from buying new zero-day research from his company in April, says Brown.