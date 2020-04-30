Exercise focused on training for operations executed by the UN peacekeepers: ISPR

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The UN Peacekeeping Exercise ‘Shared Destiny 2021’ was held at Queshan Training Base of Chinese People’s Liberation Army.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), troops from Pakistan, China, Mongolia and Thailand participated in the multinational exercise.

It focused on training for operations executed by the UN peacekeepers in different missions.

Participation of Pakistani contingent, their level of expertise and Pakistan’s continued large scale contribution to UN peacekeeping operations was greatly appreciated by all the participants.