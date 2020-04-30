Heavy rains may trigger landslides in vulnerable areas of Kashmir, GB, Upper KP.

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Heavy rain would continue for next two days till Friday in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi including upper and Central Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Multan and in most areas of the country, said Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Spokesman Dr Zaheer Babar on Wednesday.

Talking to APP, he said urban flooding would occur in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Peshawar and Faisalabad, Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin during the week.

He said heavy rains may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa.

PMD spokesman further informed that heavy rain may generate flash flooding in Local/Barsati Nullahs of Sialkot, Narowal, hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan, Balochistan, Shangla, Buner, Batgram, Upper Swat, Kohistan and Kashmir.