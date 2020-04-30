LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said that just like Gilgit-Baltistan election, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will also win Azad Kashmir polls.

Usman Buzdar, in a statement, condemned use of indecent language used by opposition members and said that use of such language shows moral degradation of political opponents.

Punjab CM further said that history will remember services of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the Kashmir cause and how he fought for people of the region.

He further said that Kashmiris will vote for PTI on election day to express their love for the PM Imran Khan.