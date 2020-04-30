The premier has said that we want overseas Pakistanis to participate in voting process.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Wednesday has assured to provide relief to the nation by utilizing latest technology.



Addressing a ceremony, the premier has said that we want overseas Pakistanis to participate in voting process. E-voting will eliminate rigging in the elections, he added.

PM said we can protect the land record through online system, announcing that all the land record in Islamabad will be shifted online till the end of August.

The information technology has brought revolution in the world, he stated.