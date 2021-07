A large group of Pakistan's leading businessmen will also visit Tashkent on the occasion.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will pay a two-day official visit to Uzbekistan from Thursday on the invitation of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including the Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other members of the cabinet.

A large group of Pakistan s leading businessmen will also visit Tashkent on the occasion.