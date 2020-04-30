PPP leader Raza Rabbani said that no one is saved if such talks continue.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Wednesday has recorded protest against the statement of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur.

While addressing the members in the upper house of the Parliament, Senate, PPP leader Raza Rabbani said that no one is saved if such talks continue.

Meanwhile, Maula Baksh Chandio said the ministers of incumbent government should think before speaking and that they should be ashamed of their remarks.

Senator Sherry Rehman also bashed the federal minister for calling PPP founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto as traitor.