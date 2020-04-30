MULTAN (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said that Pakistan is trying to unite the decision-making forces of Afghanistan.

Talking to media in Multan on Saturday, he said we are in touch with the senior leadership of Taliban and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and we are trying to unite all the decision making forces. He said, “We do not want Afghanistan to fall prey to civil war.”

The foreign minister said that peace and stability in Afghanistan would enable trade to Central Asia, adding that he would visit Tajikistan tomorrow (Sunday). He said Tajikistan also has concerns, if the situation in Afghanistan deteriorates, Tajikistan will also be affected.

Qureshi said durable peace in Afghanistan can only be achieved through negotiations among all the stakeholders. He said Pakistan does not want to see civil strife and instability in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of US forces.

"Peace in Afghanistan will help Pakistan to economically integrate with Central Asian Countries," he said.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said he will visit Uzbekistan and Tajikistan to discuss the Afghan issue with his counterparts of respective countries.

About Kashmir, the FM said Prime Minister Imran Khan has been effectively raising voice for resolution of the issue at International fora.