RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan His Excellency Nong Rong and Special Envoy of the Foreign Minister for Counter-Terrorism and Mediation of Conflict Resolution, State of Qatar His Excellency Doctor Mutlaq Bin Majed Al-Qahtani on Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Friday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, bilateral cooperation in various fields and update on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) were discussed during the meeting.

The COAS thanked Nong Rong for unwavering Chinese support extended to Pakistan during testing times of pandemic.

The Chinese ambassador appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan s positive role in the region and pledged to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation between both countries.

Later, in his meeting with Special Envoy of the Foreign Minister for Counter-Terrorism and Mediation of Conflict Resolution, State of Qatar His Excellency Doctor Mutlaq Bin Majed Al-Qahtani matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including recent updates on Afghan situation, facilitation of reconciliation process in Afghanistan and cooperation in various fields were discussed in detail.

Gen Bajwa appreciated the contributions and highly constructive role played by Qatar in facilitating and hosting Afghan Peace Process and hoped for continuous cooperation for ensuring regional peace and stability in the region.

The Qatari Envoy also appreciated Pakistan s consistent efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to keep working for strengthening relations between the two countries.