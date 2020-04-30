LHC orders to resume flight operation at Walton airport

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday has ordered to resume flight operation for eight weeks at Walton airport in Lahore.



During the hearing, law officer told the court that eight to 22 weeks are required for preparation of report on infrastructure and shifting of the airport.



Earlier, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had notified permanent closure of Lahore’s oldest Walton airport and directed all flying clubs to ground their planes as the airport would be shut down for all operations.



According to CAA officials, a business hub would be constructed at Walton airport’s place.