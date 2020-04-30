Havaldar Lalak Jan laid his life while defending motherland during Kargil conflict on 7 July 1999.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The 22nd martyrdom anniversary of Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider) is being observed today (Wednesday), Dunya News reported.

In his message on the twitter on the occasion, DG ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said: "Nation pays homage to Havaldar Lalak Jan; NH, who laid his life defending motherland against heavy odds in most challenging battlefield environment during Kargil conflict on 7 July 1999".

His fortitude and selflessness will keep inspiring the indomitable defenders of Pakistan for times to come, he said.

Born on April 1, 1967, Havaldar Lalak Jan was enlisted in the army on December 10, 1984. He was serving in Northern Light Infantry Regiment when skirmishes broke out in Kargil in 1999.

Havildar Lalak Jan of the Northern Light Infantry Regiment fought from the forefront to thwart heavy Indian attacks. He volunteered himself to be deployed on the front positions located at the jagged peak in May 1999.

The brave soldier repulsed back many aggressive ventures by the enemy and imposed colossal losses on them.

On July 7, 1999, he sustained serious injuries as enemies pounded the area with heavy mortar shells. Despite being injured, he retained his position and frustrated the Indian assault. Due to severe injuries, he embraced martyrdom.

