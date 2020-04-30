ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressed the world political party summit in connection with the celebrations on the occasion of 100 years of founding of Chinese Communist Party on Tuesday.

Chairman Bilawal said that the founding Chairman of PPP, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Chairman Mao Tse Tung laid the foundation of Pakistan-China friendship.

The Pakistani section of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor was initiated during the Pakistan People’s Party government under the leadership of Asif Ali Zardari. Chairman Bilawal congratulated the Chinese nation on the occasion.

Bilawal said that it is indeed a great honor to speak at the World Political Parties Summit, I want to particularly thank the international department of the CPC Central for organizing this virtual summit and giving my party an opportunity to speak at this level of representation.

He said that PPP extends its warmest wishes and congratulations to the people of China, His Excellency President Xi and the CPC for the party’s historic 100 year anniversary.

Bilawal said that China has made great strides against poverty under the leadership of President Xi and has simultaneously become one of the largest economies on Earth.

He said that despite the Covid crisis which slowed the economic wheel globally, disrupted health care systems across the globe, China has today achieved unprecedented economic growth, leaving lessons, learning lessons for the rest of us.

Bilawal said that China under President Xi has entered a new phase of global leadership. He said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor is the economic stabilizer that can steer Pakistan into the 21st century.

He said China under the CPC has also become a global leader in the Covid vaccination distribution effort, and on behalf of Pakistan and my country, I would like to thank the CPC for donating vaccines to my country especially during these testing times when Pakistan faced another Covid wave.

Bilawal said the future really does lie in peace and cooperation. As of today, it is China leading the way for global cooperation instead of global conflict. This is the only way for my generation to be part of a future with perpetual peace and break with the past habits of perpetual conflict.

