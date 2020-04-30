PM will address public rallies Mirpur on July 12, Bagh on July 18 and Muzaffarabad on July 23.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to address several public rallies in Azad Jammu and Kashmir in connection with PTI election campaign in AJK polls set to be held on July 25, Dunya News reported.

PTI leader Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, called on PM Imran on Tuesday to discuss matters related to AJK polls.

The meeting finalised PM Imran’s schedule of AJK visit for electioneering. According to a schedule, the prime minister will visit Mirpur on July 12 where he will address a public gathering. The premier will address a rally in Bagh on July 18 and Muzaffarabad on July 23.

The federal minister and PTI leader also briefed PM Khan on PTI’s ongoing election campaign in AJK.

