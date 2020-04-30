Azam Sawati also apprised PM Imran of the progress about ML-1 (Main Line One) project.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office in Islamabad on Tuesday, Dunya News reported

According to sources, Azam Swati discussed matters relating to the measures taken to address the problems of railways with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Railways Minister also apprised the Prime Minister of the progress about ML-1 (Main Line One) project, the highest revenue in freight operations during the previous fiscal and the measures taken to address problems of pension fund.

