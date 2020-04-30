Bilawal Bhutto and Murad's visit has been declared as of personal nature by the party leadership.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Whether political game plan or holidays, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are ready to leave for the United States.

The Sindh CM will visit the United States for a week tomorrow, while the PPP chairman is also expected leave for the US in the next few days.

Bilawal Bhutto and Murad Ali Shah’s visit has been declared as of personal nature by the party leadership.

It is pertinent here to mention that while talking to media outside Parliament House a few days ago, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had said that he had no plans to meeting US president Joe Biden during his visit.

Sources said that Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal is also preparing for a visit to the United States and the United Kingdom. She will be out of the country for 29 days during her visit and her visit will also be a private visit.

Earlier today, Speaking at a press conference along with opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Aadil Shaikh, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari accompanied with his cronies was heading to Washington to broker a deal.

He alleged that Bilawal wanted to become prime minister at any cost even if he had to compromise the national interests but PTI would resist any such move and would not let it happen.

As Prime Minister Imran Khan made it clear that Pakistan would not let its land to be used for protection of foreign interests, PPP perceived it a right time to present themselves as facilitators of foreign powers as they did in the past, he observed.

“Former US secretary of state Condoleeza Rice in her book revealed that she initiated and facilitated a deal between Pervaiz Musharaf and Benazir Bhutto for protection of US interests,” Gill said adding that Zardari approved drone attacks and it was evident from the fact that during his regime 344 drone attacks were carried out in Pakistan’s territory while in Musharaf regime number of drone attack was 13 and during tenure of PML-N 61 drone attacks were occurred.

“PPP leadership was only serving their vested interests but we will strongly resist any such deal to take place and will not let anyone bargain on national interests,” he maintained. He said that PM Imran Khan was against the drone attacks and in a recent interview he clearly refuted to handover airbase to foreign power with eloquent expression of ‘absolutely not’.

Pakistan rendered enormous sacrifices in war against terrorism and over 70 thousand citizens including our brave soldiers embraced martyrdom, he said adding that Imran Khan made it clear on floor of the house that Pakistan was partner in peace but not in conflict. “We are followers of the last prophet Muhammad s.a.w, we follow His preaching of peace and tranquility and we don’t believe in aggression,” Gill further added.

Shahbaz Gill condemned the act of not allowing the opposition leader in Sindh Assembly to speak on floor of the house while PTI’s provincial assembly members were denied entry into the assembly building during the budget session to bulldoze the parliamentary process.

“It was totally unacceptable and reaction in the regard was shown at the federal level,” he said and added that PPP had denied opposition of representation in parliamentary committees as well.

To another question, Gill said that only Khursheed Shah was in custody while Asif Zardari, Murad Shah, Dr Asim and many others were free to live luxury life. PTI leaders were facing NAB references as well, and if Sindh government had evidence against Haleem Shaikh they should share the same with media, Shahbaz said.