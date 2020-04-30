The bureau has directed the FBR to submit a complete report on the assets disclosed by Javed Latif

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday summoned asset details of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Javed Latif from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

According to sources, the anti-graft watchdog sought assets details of PML-N leader Mian Javed Latif and his family. The FBR has also been asked about the assets declared by the PML-N leader from 1986 to 2021.

The anti-graft agency also sought details of assets increased during the PML-N government’s tenure. The bureau has directed the FBR to submit a comlete report on the assets disclosed by Mian Javed Latif and his family.