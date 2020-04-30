'Some elements in Afghanistan are playing role of spoilers who want instability in Pakistan.'

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi has congratulated the Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) for exposing the elements involved in destabilizing Pakistan.

In a statement on Tuesday, regarding the progress made in the investigation of Lahore blast, he said our intelligence agencies, Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (PCTD) and police have conducted a scientific investigation deeply and arrested responsible.

Expressing concern over the support of anti-state agencies behind the blast, he said the anti-terror financing investigating agencies should conduct a thorough inquiry exposing elements involved in financial resources for such operations.

The foreign minister said that some elements in Afghanistan are also playing the role of spoilers who want instability in Pakistan. He said that Pakistan has rendered unprecedented sacrifices against terrorism and we have also set our direction.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said an important meeting is being convened on national security on Thursday and members of Parliamentary Committee on National Security will attend the meeting. He said that parliamentarians from all parliamentary parties are also invited to attend the meeting.

The meeting is aimed to brief the participants about the facts and law and order situation in Afghanistan and the region as well. The Foreign Minister said Pakistan is acting very diligently to stop money laundering and terrorist financing.

Referring to the situation in Afghanistan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan desires peace and stability in Afghanistan and Islamabad is playing its conciliatory role in the Afghan peace process.

