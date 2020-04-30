The PML-N leader also demanded a clear policy statement by the government in the parliament.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should file cases against ministers who destroyed energy sector.

Talking to media persons, former prime minister said that government changed four Energy Ministers because cabinet members are not capable enough to head the department and are causing damage of billions.

He further said that entire industry of Karachi is closed due to incompetence of the government. He added that country will face power shortages if government does not buy LNG because about 40 percent electricity is produced by the gas.

