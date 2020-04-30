Zardari demands govt to take parliament into confidence over Israel contact matter

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday has demanded the incumbent government to take the Parliament into confidence over contacts with Israel.



Talking to media, the former president said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has failed to perform. He said that the situation in Afghanistan has become dangerous and that it can also affect Pakistan.

On the other hand, Asif Ali Zardari appeared before accountability bureau in suspicious transactions worth Rs8 billion case.

During the hearing, the court allowed the former president to leave the proceedings after his appearance.

According to the reference, an illegal transaction of Rs8 billion was carried out via Mushtaq Ahmed’s bank account with the money paid to a private housing society to purchase properties.

The reference stated that the properties belong to Zardari.