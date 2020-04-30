'It will be an injustice now if media houses do not pay salaries of media workers.'

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary said Tuesday that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has completed payment of 700 million rupees to media houses as per directives of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

In a Twitter message, Fawad Chaudhry said this outstanding amount had not been paid for a long time. He said the financial difficulties of media workers have been reduced and media houses have also received protection after this payment.

He said it will be an injustice now if media houses do not pay salaries to media workers.