The youth was martyred during cordon and search operation in Parimpora area of Srinagar.

SRI NAGAR (Web Desk) - Indian troops have martyred another Kashmiri youth in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) today, raising the toll to two in past 24 hours, reported Kashmir Media Service.

The Kashmiri youth was martyred by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Parimpora area of the Srinagar city.

Earlier, another youth was martyred by Indian troops in the same area yesterday. The operation was going on till the last reports came in.