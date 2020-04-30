NARAN (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Tuesday has said that the tourism in Pakistan has increased after the concerned authorities controlled terrorism.



Talking to media in Naran, the premier said that the people don’t come out of their houses for recreational activities when they are afraid of their lives and other belongings.



He said that more tourist points are required to be installed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and other northern areas to promote the tourism sector of Pakistan.



Earlier, PM said that the people will now witness improvement and reforms in all sectors of life as they had left behind the difficult times.



Addressing a gathering of parliamentarians belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and its allies in Islamabad, the prime minister said that there were always resistance and difficulties when you bring reforms.



He said the people and mafias getting benefits from the corrupt system will resist and they would create hurdles to protect their privileges.



Imran Khan said the government faced resistance while introducing reforms in different sectors.



The PM said Pakistan has been among the few countries of the world which saw unprecedented growth rate of 4 per cent during the Covid-19 pandemic.