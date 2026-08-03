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Sindh to provide monthly financial assistance to HIV-affected children, says Saeed Ghani

Sindh to provide monthly financial assistance to HIV-affected children, says Saeed Ghani
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Summary Sindh government announces monthly financial assistance and comprehensive medical care for HIV-affected children through a transparent welfare mechanism.

KARACHI (Web Desk) – Sindh Labour, Human Resources and Social Security Minister Saeed Ghani has announced that all children affected by HIV will receive comprehensive medical treatment, while their parents will be provided monthly financial assistance ranging from Rs40,000 to Rs80,000.

The announcement came during a meeting with a three-member delegation of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) led by Vice Chairman Qazi Khizar.

Saeed Ghani said an independent and autonomous board was being established to ensure transparent utilisation of the endowment fund created for the welfare of HIV-affected children. He added that a committee comprising leading medical specialists and heads of major hospitals across the country was also being formed to oversee the treatment of the affected children.

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He reiterated that the Sindh government would not leave the affected children and their families without support and vowed that anyone found responsible for the incident would face strict legal action.

The provincial minister said laboratory reports had so far confirmed HIV infection in 120 children, including 81 registered with the Social Security system and 39 who were not registered. 

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Sindh Government Health Pakistan Pakistan Politics

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