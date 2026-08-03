PMDC warns Pakistani students against pursuing medical education in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has issued an advisory for Pakistani students studying medicine in Afghanistan, warning that graduates from Afghan medical institutions will not be eligible to practise medicine in Pakistan.

According to the advisory, medical graduates from Afghanistan will not qualify for registration with the PMDC and, therefore, will not be permitted to practise medicine in the country.

The council stated that Afghan medical institutions are not included in the recognised list of the Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates (ECFMG). As a result, graduates from these institutions will not be eligible to appear in Pakistan's National Registration Examination (NRE).

The PMDC further advised students intending to pursue medical education abroad to verify whether their chosen institution is approved by the ECFMG before securing admission.