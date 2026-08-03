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KP reports 35 new dengue cases in a week, annual tally reaches 250

KP reports 35 new dengue cases in a week, annual tally reaches 250
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Summary Peshawar remains the worst-affected district, with 134 confirmed cases reported since the beginning of the year

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded 35 new dengue cases over the past week, bringing the total number of infections reported in the province this year to 250, according to the provincial health department.

Officials said no deaths linked to dengue have been reported so far in 2026.

Peshawar remains the worst-affected district, with 134 confirmed cases reported since the beginning of the year.

As part of dengue prevention efforts, health teams carried out inspections of homes, water containers and other potential breeding sites across the province. During the campaign, dengue larvae were detected and eliminated at 1,488 locations, the department said.

Health authorities have urged the public to take precautionary measures to prevent mosquito breeding and reduce the risk of dengue transmission.
 

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