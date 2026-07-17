Punjab makes health, psychological screening mandatory for prison staff

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Inspector General of Prisons Mian Salik Jalal has made regular health and psychological screening mandatory for all prison employees across the province.

According to an official directive issued by the IG Prisons Office, health screening of prison staff will begin this week in jails across Punjab, including Lahore.

The notification directs every prison to organise a health screening camp every three months, while all employees will undergo a compulsory annual medical examination covering blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol and weight assessments.

The IG Prisons also ordered that employees suffering from depression or mental stress be provided with free psychological counselling. Prisons have further been instructed to promote physical exercise, sports and meditation to help reduce workplace stress.

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The directive states that any employee showing symptoms such as severe headache, dizziness or chest pain must be shifted to hospital immediately. It also requires every prison to maintain confidential health records for officers following their physical and psychological evaluations.

Prison employees have additionally been advised to avoid smoking, maintain a balanced diet and adopt regular exercise as part of a healthier lifestyle.

According to the notification, the measures have been introduced in response to increased risks of hypertension, diabetes and heart disease caused by long working hours and the pressure of round-the-clock duties. The directive has been circulated to all Deputy Inspectors General of Prisons and jail superintendents across Punjab.