Persistent decline in work performance may signal early-onset dementia, study finds

(Web Desk) - A new study suggests that a sustained decline in workplace performance and productivity could be one of the earliest warning signs of early-onset dementia, with symptoms potentially emerging up to 15 years before a formal diagnosis.

Early-onset dementia affects people under the age of 65 and can impair memory, thinking, emotional well-being, and the ability to carry out everyday and professional responsibilities. Because dementia is commonly associated with older adults, its early signs in younger people are often overlooked, delaying diagnosis and treatment.

Researchers in Finland analyzed data from nearly 800 individuals who were later diagnosed with early-onset dementia and compared them with more than 7,000 healthy individuals.

The findings revealed that those who eventually developed dementia experienced a noticeable decline in job performance and earnings approximately 15 years before their diagnosis. On average, affected individuals earned $13,800 less per year and lost nearly $86,000 in total income over a 12-year period compared with their healthy counterparts.

Lead researcher and neurologist Dr. Enno Solje said early-onset dementia often strikes people during the most productive years of their careers, reducing their ability to work, increasing the risk of job loss, and, in some cases, leading to premature retirement.

Experts advise that a persistent decline in work performance without an obvious medical, personal, or professional cause should not be ignored. Early recognition of cognitive changes can lead to timely diagnosis, appropriate treatment, and better support for patients and their families.

The researchers revealed that paying closer attention to long-term changes in cognitive performance among working-age adults could play a vital role in the early detection of dementia.

