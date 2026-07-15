Pakistan will achieve WHO Maturity Level 3 status by April 2027: minister

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The World Health Organization (WHO) representative in Pakistan met with Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal to review the progress of achieving WHO Maturity Level 3 (ML-3) for DRAP.

During the meeting, the WHO chief praised Mustafa Kamal’s leadership and commitment to ongoing reforms in the health sector, calling the federal cabinet’s approval of Pakistan’s first national vaccine policy a historic step for the country’s health sector.

The Federal Health Minister said that the World Health Organization's technical assistance in Pakistan's efforts to achieve WHO Maturity Level 3 is commendable.

Mustafa Kamal said that a high-level meeting will be held with the Chief Ministers of all provinces in the next few days to review the progress made towards achieving WHO Maturity Level 3 and further strengthen effective coordination between the federation and the provinces.

He said that Pakistan will achieve WHO Maturity Level 3 status by April 2027, which will further enhance the global recognition of the country's pharmaceutical industry.

According to the Federal Minister of Health, this success will facilitate Pakistan's access to the pharmaceutical markets of about 160 countries, while significantly increasing pharmaceutical exports and global competitiveness.

