Four children from same Karachi family test positive for HIV

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Four children from the same family in Karachi's Zia Colony have tested positive for HIV, bringing the total number of affected children in the area to 81.

According to the children's father, his 10-year-old son was confirmed to have HIV on Monday. Two days earlier, his nine-year-old daughter had also tested positive. His 12-year-old and three-year-old sons had previously been diagnosed with the virus.

The father said he has four children and all of them have now tested positive for HIV. He said the children had initially been taken to hospital for minor medical treatment, but they are now living with a lifelong condition.

He appealed to Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani to order a transparent and impartial investigation into the matter to identify those responsible.

The father also urged the government to ensure justice for his children and provide every possible form of support to affected families.

According to sources, the number of children diagnosed with HIV in Karachi has risen to 81. The relevant authorities are investigating the matter and taking steps to provide treatment and care for the affected children.