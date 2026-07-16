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Pakistan plans to introduce AI technology in healthcare sector

Pakistan plans to introduce AI technology in healthcare sector
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Summary Government plans to use AI for disease diagnosis under the Prime Minister Health Card Programme.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The federal government has decided to use artificial intelligence (AI) technology for disease diagnosis under the Prime Minister Health Card Programme.

According to sources, the initiative aims to enable faster, more effective and accurate diagnosis of cancer, neurological disorders and other complex diseases, with around 200 million Pakistanis expected to benefit from the project.

The AI system will be implemented in 1,100 public and private hospitals. An agreement between Alibaba Group and the Health Card Programme is expected to be signed next month.

The use of artificial intelligence is expected to save billions of rupees in diagnostic costs. The project will be implemented in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The prime minister has invited the head of Alibaba Group to visit Pakistan. Under the Prime Minister Health Card Programme, the federal government spends Rs10 billion annually, Punjab Rs60 billion and Balochistan Rs10 billion.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa spends more than Rs40 billion annually on the Sehat Card programme. 

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