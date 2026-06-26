UHS launches Punjab's first robotic surgery training programme

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The University of Health Sciences has launched Punjab’s first robotic surgery training programme, aiming to equip future surgeons with advanced medical skills.

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has decided to launch Punjab’s first certificate programme in robotic surgery training, marking a significant step towards introducing advanced surgical education in Pakistan.

The three-month programme aims to equip future surgeons with internationally recognised skills and expertise in robotic-assisted surgical procedures, according to UHS officials.

The development follows a meeting between UHS Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Ahsan Waheed Rathore and UK-based robotic surgery specialist Professor Dr Mateen Sharif.

Officials said Professor Sharif recently arrived in Lahore following collaborative engagements initiated during a visit to the United Kingdom by former UHS Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Nadia Naseem.

As part of the initiative, a Robotic Surgery Simulation Centre will be established at the UHS Jinnah Campus in Kala Shah Kaku. The university’s existing Professional Skills Development Centre will be upgraded and transformed into a modern simulation facility equipped for advanced surgical training.

According to the university, hands-on robotic surgery training will be conducted at UHS-affiliated teaching hospitals, providing participants with practical exposure to emerging surgical technologies.

Professor Sharif will also provide technical assistance in developing the curriculum and training framework for the programme, while overseeing specialised workshops and educational activities.

UHS has further decided to appoint him as an adjunct faculty member in the field of robotic surgery to facilitate the transfer of international expertise and ensure training standards align with global best practices.

Professor Rathore said the introduction of robotic surgery education would be implemented in phases, taking into account Pakistan’s healthcare needs and available resources.

Initially, the university will offer certificate courses, simulation-based training and professional workshops. Plans are also under consideration to introduce a master’s degree programme in robotic surgery in the future.

He said the initiative reflects UHS’s commitment to preparing future surgeons with cutting-edge skills, enhancing surgical care standards and expanding access to modern healthcare services in Pakistan.