Pakistan attempts world record with 10 successful liver transplants in 24 hours

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan has achieved a major milestone in medical science after the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Centre (PKLI&RC) successfully carried out 10 liver transplants within 24 hours, establishing what the institute described as a new world record and the largest-ever living donor liver transplant swap programme.

According to the institute, the historic operation involved a complex 10-way living donor liver transplant swap chain, making it the biggest programme of its kind in the world. A total of 20 major surgeries involving 10 donors and 10 recipients were completed in a single day.

The institute said the programme overcame donor-recipient incompatibility through advanced medical strategies, transforming otherwise impossible matches into life-saving opportunities for patients awaiting transplantation.

The unprecedented effort provided a new lease of life to patients from Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and highlighted the growing capabilities of Pakistan's healthcare sector in highly specialised procedures.

Officials at PKLI said the achievement had established a new global benchmark in liver transplantation and placed Pakistan among the leading countries in the field of organ transplant medicine.

Professor Faisal Dar, a renowned transplant surgeon and a key figure behind the programme, congratulated the medical teams and the nation on the achievement. He described the success as a historic honour for both Pakistan and humanity.

“This achievement demonstrates the dedication, expertise and collaborative spirit of our healthcare professionals. It is a proud moment for Pakistan and a beacon of hope for patients suffering from liver disease,” he said.

Professor Dar also proposed the establishment of a nationwide liver transplant swap programme, saying such a system could significantly expand access to life-saving procedures and reduce waiting times for patients across the country.

Medical experts noted that living donor swap programmes are particularly valuable when a patient's intended donor is incompatible. Through paired exchanges and coordinated chains, patients can receive compatible organs from other donors, increasing the chances of successful transplantation.

The accomplishment is expected to strengthen Pakistan's reputation in advanced healthcare and inspire further investment in organ transplantation and specialised medical services.