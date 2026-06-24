Health ministry launches integrated task management system to strengthen e-governance

ISLAMABAD (APP) - On the directions of Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Mustafa Kamal, the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations & Coordination have launched an Integrated Task Management System (ITMS) aimed at enhancing transparency, accountability, and efficiency through digital governance in all its subsidiary departments programmes.

The announcement was made during a meeting chaired by Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal with the heads of attached departments and senior officials of the Ministry on Tuesday.

During the meeting, officials were briefed on the newly introduced system and its key features.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the introduction of the internal Task Management System marks a significant step towards effective e-governance within the Ministry.

He emphasized that promoting digital systems in line with the requirements of the modern era is essential for improving institutional performance.

He stated that the new system will ensure that all tasks are managed online, clearly assigned, and fully traceable. A complete record of task allocation, progress, responsibilities, and completion status will be maintained through the platform.

Under the new framework, all official directives and instructions issued by the Ministry have been consolidated a centralized digital platform. The system also provides a real-time dashboard, enabling live monitoring of assigned tasks and allowing progress to be reviewed at any time from a single interface.

The Minister announced that he will personally monitor the implementation and progress of delegated tasks through the system. He noted that the initiative represents a major milestone in transforming the Ministry into a fully digital and paperless institution.

“From now onwards, all official business will be conducted through the Task Management System, and accountability, performance evaluation, and reward and disciplinary mechanisms will be determined accordingly,” he said.

Mustafa Kamal added that the system will reduce reliance on conventional working methods and is fully aligned with the Government’s vision of promoting transparency, effective governance, and modern digital solutions.

He directed all officers and heads of departments to adopt the new system with complete seriousness and to prepare their teams accordingly so that the Ministry’s performance and service delivery can be further strengthened.