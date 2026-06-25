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Ebola outbreak is still outpacing response, WHO's Tedros says

Ebola outbreak is still outpacing response, WHO's Tedros says
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Summary The epicentre of the Ebola outbreak is in ⁠Congo, where 1,094 confirmed cases, including 277 deaths, have been recorded

DAKAR (Reuters) - The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda is continuing to outpace response efforts, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.

"Despite the good progress we have made, we still face major challenges, ⁠and the outbreak is continuing to outpace the response," Tedros told a press conference.

He added that the global risk from the Ebola outbreak remained low, but called for measures to contain the outbreak of the rare Bundibugyo strain of the virus to be scaled up further.

"Contact-tracing is inadequate, treatment ⁠capacity is insufficient, and safe burials remain a major challenge, with the health system under pressure," Tedros told reporters.

The epicentre of the Ebola outbreak is in ⁠Congo, where 1,094 confirmed cases, including 277 deaths, have been recorded.

Uganda has confirmed 20 cases and two deaths.

A ⁠senior WHO official said on Tuesday that the outbreak had the largest number of confirmed cases ⁠within the first month of any episode of the disease.

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