Hydration, healthy lifestyle key shields against kidney failure: expert

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Renowned herbalist Dr Agha Abdul Ghafar on Wednesday said that low water intake, diabetes and high blood pressure are major causes of kidney failure, advising people to adopt a healthy lifestyle, drink adequate water and undergo regular medical check-ups to prevent the disease.

While speaking to a local media outlet, Herbalist Dr Agha Abdul Ghafar highlighted the growing concerns related to kidney health and advised people to take preventive measures through better daily habits, adding that ignoring basic health needs can increase the risk of serious complications, and urged individuals to focus on maintaining a balanced routine.

Dr Ghafar emphasized that proper water intake, controlled blood sugar levels, and regular monitoring of blood pressure play an important role in protecting kidney function, adding that we encouraged people to avoid unhealthy practices and adopt positive changes in their lifestyle.

He further stated that awareness among the public is essential for reducing kidney-related problems. According to him, timely attention to health signs and responsible choices can help prevent long-term medical issues.

The herbalist also advised people to improve their diet, remain physically active, and seek medical guidance when needed, adding that prevention and awareness are important steps toward a healthier life.

Dr Ghafar stressed that small improvements in everyday routines can contribute to overall well-being and reduce the chances of developing kidney diseases.

Concluding his remarks, Dr. Agha Abdul Ghafar reiterated that awareness, prevention, and a healthy lifestyle are essential for maintaining kidney health and reducing the risk of kidney failure.

He urged people to make informed choices and prioritize their well-being through positive lifestyle changes.

