Bangladesh govt denies news of rifts between Muhammad Yunus

Interim government of Bangladesh said the Indian media spreading false news

Published On: Wed, 28 May 2025 16:43:26 PKT

DHAKA (Web Desk) – Bangladesh government has denied the news of rifts between chief advisor Muhammad Yunus and the country’s army.

The interim government of Bangladesh said the Indian media has been spreading false and misleading news in this regard.

It was added that the interim government has been spreading news without any proof on the name of anonymous sources.

It merits mention that the Indian media claimed that the Bangladesh army chief General Waqarul Zaman has been trying to remove chief advisor Muhammad Younas from his post.

