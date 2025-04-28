BCCI dismisses reports suggesting separate India-Pak groups in ICC events

Senior BCCI officials have called the reports baseless

NEW DELHI (Web Desk) - The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has rebuffed reports suggesting that it requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to put India and Pakistan in different groups for international tournaments in future.

Rumours swirled on the internet following the Pahalgam attack, with many publications hinting that the BCCI was trying to avoid direct group-stage encounters with Pakistan.

However, senior BCCI officials have called the reports “baseless”.

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla also clarified and said any decision regarding the matches with Pakistan would be made only after a thorough discussion with the government of India.

Sources privy to the development confirmed that no official request had been sent to the ICC in terms of any changes to the group allocation policy.

In spite of the destabilised cricketing relations between Pakistan and India, there is no change planned as to how teams are placed in international tournaments.

As for the next ICC, India is set to host Women World Cup.

Earlier, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said the Pakistani side would not visit India for the tournament.