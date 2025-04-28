BCCI dismisses reports suggesting separate India-Pak matches in ICC events

Senior BCCI officials have described the reports as baseless

(Web Desk) - The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has rebuffed reports suggesting that it requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to put India and Pakistan in different groups for international tournaments in future.

Rumours swirled on the internet following the Pahalgam attack with many publications hinting that the BCCI was trying to avoid direct group-stage encounters with Pakistan.

However, senior BCCI officials have described the reports as “baseless”.

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla also clarified and said any decisions regarding the matches with Pakistan will only be made after a thorough discussion with the government of India.

Sources privy to the development also confirmed that no official request has been sent to the ICC in terms of any changes in the group allocation policy.

In spite of the destabilized cricketing relations between Pakistan and India, there are presently no changes planned in how teams are placed in international tournaments.

As for the next ICC, India is set to host Women World Cup. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said the Pakistani side would not visit India for the tournament.