Bagram airbase not handed over to US: Taliban govt clears the air

Follow on Published On: Fri, 11 Apr 2025 17:07:04 PKT

KABUL (Web Desk) – Afghanistan government has dismissed news circulating online which stated that the Taliban-led administration has handed over Bagram airbase to United States.



Recent media reports claimed that the Taliban have given control of the Bagram airbase to the US.

Reports further claimed the US military airplanes including a C-17 plane reached Bagram carrying senior intelligence officials.

Taliban government spox Zabiullah Mujahid has labelled the news as propaganda and added no foreign military personnel would be allowed in Afghanistan.

It bears mentioning that the Bagram airbase – which was a central military point of US and Nato forces – went to the control of Afghanistan after US pulled-out of country after more than 20 years.

