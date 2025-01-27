Video of Hamas firing guns in air is way before 2025 ceasefire announcement

Video of Hamas firing guns in air is way before 2025 ceasefire announcement

Video of Hamas firing guns in air is way before 2025 ceasefire announcement

Follow on Published On: Mon, 27 Jan 2025 17:53:12 PKT

(Web Desk) - A 2007 video of Hamas fighters firing guns during training has been falsely portrayed as showing uniformed militants celebrating the ceasefire announcement in January 2025.

Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire deal on Jan 15, agreeing to halt fighting in Gaza. The ceasefire began on Jan 19, with Hamas releasing three Israeli hostages and Israel releasing 90 Palestinian prisoners.

Social media posts shared the video showing people in military outfits firing in the air with the caption, "Hamas fighters miraculously found their missing uniforms, helmets, body armor & balaclavas. These items disappeared for 15 months while they deliberately hid among civilians & caused unimaginable casualties..."

However, the clip can be seen in a longer video titled "Hamas fighters train for possible Israel attack," uploaded to The Associated Press' Archive YouTube channel on July 21, 2015.

Nicole Meir, media relations manager at The Associated Press, said in an email that the video shared online is an AP video from 2007 of Hamas fighters training and that it was published on AP's Archive YouTube channel in July 2015.