No suspect arrested yet: Police declare news of arrest in Saif Ali Khan fake
No suspect arrested yet: Police declare news of arrest in Saif Ali Khan fake
MUMBAI (Dunya News) – The Mumbai police said on Saturday no arrest has yet been made in the stabbing incident involving Saif Ali Khan.
Despite many attempts to trace the criminals, the police has not apprehended them so far.
Meanwhile CM Maharashtra said no specific gang has been involved in the attack on Saif Ali Khan.
It merits mention that Saif Ali Khan was seriously injured following a severe stabbing attack on him at his abode.