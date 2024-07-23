Rahat Fateh Ali Khan dispels news of his arrest at Dubai Airport

(Web Desk) - Famous singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has denied the news of his arrest at the Dubai Airport.

The singer maintained that he was merely questioned in a routine manner and that he was not investigated much less arrested.

He mentioned that the Dubai officials received request for questioning only and that the matter was nothing of any serious nature.

His response came after some media outlets reported that the famous singer had been arrested at the Dubai Airport.

As per the details, the singer was apprehended due to the complaints filed by his former manager Salman Ahmed to the Dubai authorities.

The musician had ended the contract of his former manager after developing differences over vital issues.

The ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’ singer had reached Dubai for his concert.