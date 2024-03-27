Urfi Javed's selfie with Shah Rukh Khan turns out to be fake

The model created selfie by using Snapchat filter called ‘Selfie with SRK’

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Indian model Urfi Javed posted a fake selfie with Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Urfi has shared a selfie with Shah Rukh Khan few days ago and it turned out to be fake.

In the picture, Urfi was seen giving a pose with the superstar of Bollywood.

“Met my favourite,” she captioned the picture.

Later, it was found that the selfie was fake.

There is a Snapchat filter called ‘Selfie with SRK’ and Urfi used the same filter.

Everyone can have selfie with Shah Rukh Khan by using this Snapchat filter.