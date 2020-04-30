This image does not show Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine

(Reuters) - A stock image described as showing a female Ukrainian soldier has been shared on social media, with users falsely claiming it is Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine.

Zelenska is the wife of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

However, the image is a stock photo of a woman said to be a Ukrainian soldier and is available for purchase on istock and Alamy.

The image dates to Aug. 22, 2021, and is captioned: “Rehearsal of the military parade on occasion of 30 years Independence Day of Ukraine. Ukrainian smiling female soldier in military uniform on Khreshchatyk street”.

According to istock and Alamy, the photograph was captured by Volodymyr Zakharov, a Kyiv-based photographer.

VERDICT

Miscaptioned. The picture is a stock image of a woman described as a Ukrainian soldier, taken on Ukraine’s Independence Day in 2021.