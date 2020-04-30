(Reuters) - Social media claims that a news report published a quote from Alec Baldwin threatening crewmembers before the shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza appear to be false. Reuters found no evidence any publication reported Baldwin saying, “Another take? How about I just fuckin’ shoot the both of ya?” on set.

Hollywood star Alec Baldwin said on Friday “my heart is broken” after Hutchins died when he fired a prop gun on a New Mexico movie set.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon on the set of "Rust" at the Bonanza Creek Ranch, a production location south of Santa Fe, according to the Santa Fe Sheriff s Department.

A Facebook post credits Deadline, but an article published on their website (here) makes no mention of reports that Baldwin said, “Another Take? How about I just fuckin’ shoot the both of ya?” right before firing on the pair.

A search of the archived version of the Deadline article seen archive.md/cKp29 reveals no trace of the alleged Baldwin threat.

The text in the snipped featured in the claims matches almost verbatim a Variety article about the incident, but a web archived version of this does not include the sentence, “According to an on-set source, the director had called for another take when Baldwin (jokingly) remarked ‘Another take? How about I just fuckin shoot the both of ya?’ before firing on the pair.”

Representatives for Deadline confirmed via email that they did not report this quote. Representatives for Variety did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

VERDICT

No evidence. News article snippets saying actor Alec Baldwin threatened crewmembers before accidental shooting on the “Rust” movie set appear to be fabricated. Reuters found no record of the actor saying this.