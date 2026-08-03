Hafeez Tahir says animated 'Ainak Wala Jin' reboot was made without his permission

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Writer Hafeez Tahir, the creator of the iconic Pakistani children's drama Ainak Wala Jin, has expressed anger over the production of its animated reboot without his permission and has indicated he is considering legal action over the matter.

Ainak Wala Jin is regarded as one of the most popular children's television dramas in Pakistan's history, captivating multiple generations of viewers. The series enjoyed widespread popularity among both children and adults, with audiences eagerly awaiting each new episode during its original run.

An animated reboot of the classic drama was recently introduced, with teaser clips featuring its characters aired on Pakistan Television (PTV). However, Hafeez Tahir objected to the project, stating that he was neither consulted nor asked for permission before work on the reboot began.

He said he was deeply disappointed that the concept he originally created had been used without his consent, adding that artificial intelligence (AI) was also employed in the project afterward.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the quality of the animated reboot, Hafeez Tahir said he is currently considering whether to pursue legal action over the issue.

Following his remarks, the matter sparked debate on social media, where many users voiced support for his stance. Actor Umair Rana also urged Hafeez Tahir to take legal action and raise the issue before the Actors Collective Trust.