Pakistani dramas have no competition: Indian actor

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Pakistani dramas continue to enjoy a massive fan following in India, and Shehnaaz Gill is no exception.

The actress recently opened up about her love for Pakistani shows and revealed that Hania Aamir is her favourite actress.

During an interview with Faridoon Shahryar, Shehnaaz showered praise on Hania, Bilal Abbas Khan and Fahad Mustafa. She also explained why the subtle romance shown in Pakistani dramas appeals to her so much.

“I really like Hania Aamir, she’s my favourite. Bilal Abbas Khan, I love him. Mustafa,” Shehnaaz said while naming the Pakistani stars she enjoys watching.

Shehnaaz appeared particularly impressed by the slow-burn romance and restrained chemistry between the lead characters.

She said viewers keep waiting for the couple to come closer, but the distance between them makes the relationship feel even more pure.

When asked to name her favourites, Shehnaaz picked Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, starring Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan, and Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, featuring Hania alongside Fahad Mustafa.