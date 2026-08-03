Pakistani dramas match Netflix in global popularity, says Faisal Qureshi

(Dunya News) - Veteran Pakistani actor and television host Faisal Qureshi has said that Pakistani dramas are now competing with Netflix productions, citing their growing global popularity and massive online viewership.

Speaking on a recent podcast, Qureshi said Pakistani dramas have expanded their reach far beyond local audiences and are now attracting viewers from around the world.

He noted that Pakistani television serials, which are available free of charge, are increasingly being compared with high-budget Netflix productions.

According to the actor, a successful Pakistani drama typically costs up to Rs200 million to produce, while some Indian Netflix series are made with budgets of around Rs400 million. Despite the significant difference in production costs, he said Pakistani dramas continue to generate exceptional viewership on YouTube.

Qureshi claimed that the view count for a single episode of a hit Pakistani drama can sometimes exceed the total views of an entire successful Netflix series, describing it as evidence of the industry's growing international appeal.

He also praised the talent of Pakistani actors, saying they could stand alongside performers from anywhere in the world. Referring to the Indian entertainment market, he argued that if Pakistani dramas were not globally competitive, there would be no discussion about their presence on streaming platforms, adding that India naturally prioritises promoting its own content and industry.

Sharing a personal anecdote, Qureshi recalled seeing a moviegoer watching a Pakistani drama on a mobile phone during a cinema screening. He said a friend had experienced a similar incident, which he believes reflects the widespread popularity of Pakistani dramas on digital platforms.

The actor said that the international success of Pakistani dramas demonstrates the industry's growing recognition and the ability of local artists to compete on the global stage.

