Iqra Aziz reveals daughter Sophia Hussain's face for the first time

KARACHI (Web Desk) – Renowned Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz has revealed the face of her newborn daughter, Sophia Hussain, for the first time, delighting fans with a heartwarming family update on social media.

The actress shared a charming photoshoot on Instagram featuring both of her children, Kabir Hussain and Sophia Hussain. The pictures quickly drew praise from social media users, with many expressing admiration for the adorable sibling moments.

Iqra Aziz and her husband, actor Yasir Hussain, welcomed their second child earlier this year. On January 27, the actress announced the birth of her daughter through Instagram, revealing that the couple had been blessed with a baby girl on January 24.

Iqra Aziz is widely recognized for her performances in popular television dramas including Suno Chanda, Ranjha Ranjha Kardi, Khamoshi, Jhooti and several other successful productions.